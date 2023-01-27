South Africa and India strikes deal to move dozens of cheetahs

After the first were moved from neighbouring Namibia last year, South Africa has signed a deal with India to transfer dozens of African cheetahs to the Asian nation over the following ten years, its environmental department announced on Thursday.

About 70 years ago, a big cat species resembling the cheetah vanished from India.

The first time wild cheetahs have been transported across continents for release, eight radio-collared African cheetahs were released at Kuno National Park in central India in September after travelling 5,000 miles (8,000 km) from Namibia.

According to a statement from South Africa’s environmental department, a first batch of 12 cheetahs will be flown from that country to India in February 2023.

The large cats will join the native Namibian ones.

The department continued, ‘The strategy is to relocate an additional 12 every year for the following eight to ten years.’