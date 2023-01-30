Government rejects BEVCO’s plan to raise the price of Jawan rum

Good news for frequent consumers of Jawan rum, one of Kerala’s most popular alcohol brands. The Excise Department and the Chief Minister’s Office first authorised a proposal to raise the price, but the Kerala Government rejected it.

In response to the increase in the price of spirit, the monopolistic liquor seller in the state of Kerala, the Kerala State Beverages Corporation or BEVCO, requested a 10% increase in the price of Jawan.

Jawan is a liquor label owned by BEVCO. The state-run distillery Travancore Sugars and Chemicals Ltd, located close to Thiruvalla, produces it.

The recent elimination of the turnover tax on alcoholic beverage companies is anticipated to have positive effects for the Jawan manufacturer as well, so the government opted against approving the price increase.

At the moment, 8,000 cases of Jawan rum are made each day. The decision to boost output to 15,000 cases was made, however it was unable to be carried out. The BEVCO’s aim to also manufacture fine rum has not yet begun.

In Kerala, the state-run company BEVCO has exclusive rights to purchase and sell alcohol, primarily beer and Indian Made Foreign Liquor.