Maltie Marie Jonas, the daughter of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas makes her first public debut

Maltie Marie Jonas, the daughter of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, made her public debut a few weeks after turning one while her father received recognition at the Hollywood Walk of Fame alongside Joe and Kevin Jonas.

The Jonas family attended the Jonas Brothers’ Walk of Fame event, and Priyanka Chopra sat in the front row with her infant daughter Malti Marie as they cheered on the memorable occasion. Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner, the spouses of Kevin and Joe, were also spotted posing for a group photo.

Surrogacy was used to deliver Malti to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas last year. So far, the couple had managed to keep their daughter out of sight. Even when the couple shared pictures of the family of three, they would usually add an emoji to hide their daughter’s face.

Several users on social media had earlier accused Chopra of using Malti as a prop. The mother-daughter duo appeared on Vogue cover a few weeks back but Malti was seen sitting facing Priyanka with her back towards the camera.

While many users questioned the need of having her daughter in her pictures if she doesn’t want to reveal her face, PC’s fans backed her and said it’s her ‘right and choice.’