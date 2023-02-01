West’s Long-Range Weapons for Ukraine Won’t Stop Russia, Says Kremlin

Kremlin declares that, any Western nation’s delivery of long-range weapons to Ukraine won’t alter Russia’s military goals there or the way battles are fought.

In an effort to strike targets farther within Russian-controlled territory, Kiev has started requesting from its military allies more advanced fighter jets and long-range missiles.

‘This is a certain way to ratchet up the tension and raise the stakes (of fighting). We would have to work harder for it. However, it won’t alter the course of events once more’ Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Kremlin, said media.

Peskov was reacting to reporters who had cited unverified rumours that Washington intended to provide Ukraine with missiles with a maximum range of 150 kilometres (93 miles).

Due to worries that the weaponry could be used to attack targets within Russia, thus intensifying the conflict, Ukraine’s allies have so far rejected to provide the weapons.

The Kremlin was not planning any new preparations for discussions between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden, Peskov also told reporters on Wednesday.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Vice President Joe Biden will talk about Ukraine’s most recent requests for cutting-edge weapons, Biden said on Tuesday.

After careful consideration, Western nations chose to provide Kyiv’s army with heavy tanks last week, prompting Ukraine to request planes and long-range missiles.