Against doctor accused of issuing health card in exchange for money, Kerala health minister orders probe

The allegations made against a doctor at the Thiruvananthapuram General hospital regarding issuing health cards for restaurant staff in exchange for money have been investigated, according to Kerala’s Health Minister Veena George.

The minister instructed the director of the health department to look into the situation right away and take appropriate action. The minister added that those who attempt to undermine the government’s robust intervention in food safety and public health protection will face harsh punishment.

Health cards are now required by the health department for anyone handling food in restaurants and other establishments.