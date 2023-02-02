Boeing receives $1.62 billion contract to support Minuteman III missiles

The U.S. Department of Defense announced on Thursday that Boeing Co (BA.N) had been given a $1.62 billion contract by the U.S. Air Force to support the guidance subsystem for Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Support for the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile guidance subsystem is included in this contract. By February 1st, 2039, work is anticipated to be finished at Hill AFB in Utah.

According to the statement, It was a sole source acquisition for this contract.