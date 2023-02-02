Man kills father after he refuses to give money to buy drugs.

After his father refused to give him money to buy drugs, a man in Delhi was arrested on suspicion of killing him on Wednesday, according to police officials. According to officials, the incident happened in Subhash Place in northwest Delhi.

Suresh Kumar, a resident of Shakurpur village, was identified as the victim. Officials from Delhi Police arrived at the scene of a fight after receiving information about it from Subhash Place in northwest Delhi.

When they got there, they saw that Suresh had abrasions and was hurt. He had blood coming out of one ear. He was brought to a nearby hospital, where medical staff pronounced him dead, according to the police.

Usha Rangnani, the deputy commissioner of police for the northwest, stated that during the investigation it was found that the victim and his son Ajay had a dispute over money.

She claimed that during the argument, Ajay hit him because he wouldn’t give him money to buy drugs. The accused had been arrested and booked in accordance with the pertinent sections of the Indian Penal Code, she added.

‘A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Ajay has been arrested. Further investigation is underway,’ the DCP said.