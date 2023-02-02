Siddique Kappan granted bail, walks out of Lucknow jail after 2 years

Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan, who was imprisoned in a money laundering case, has walked out of Siddique Kappan walks out of jail after 2 years jail after two years on Thursday. Kappan was arrested two years back while he was on his way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, where a Dalit woman had died after allegedly being raped.

He and three others were accused of having links with the now-banned Popular Front of India and being a part of a conspiracy to instigate violence. In September, the Supreme Court granted him bail in connection with that case. But he continued to be in jail because of a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

The Allahabad High Court had granted bail to Siddique Kappan on December 23 in the money laundering case. The sureties required for the release of Kappan on bail were submitted in a court on Wednesday.