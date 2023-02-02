WHO to ask governments to reserve COVID-19 drugs and vaccines in order to distribute them in poorer countries

The World Health Organization (WHO) may require governments to hold medicines and vaccinations so that they can be distributed in less developed nations, according to an early draught of a global pandemic agreement. This action could be taken to prevent a recurrence of the COVID-19 pandemic’s ‘catastrophic failure.’

One of the draught agreement’s more specific recommendations, according to Reuters, calls for reserving 20% of any tests, vaccinations, or therapies created for use in developing nations.

The proposal also raises the possibility of reviving the debate over vaccine formula’s IPRs. According to the proposal, it may ask nations to waive IPRs on vaccinations and life-saving medications during pandemics to facilitate greater access. But the pharmaceutical industry is against the move.

The draft also retains earlier provisions that could see pharmaceutical companies made to release details of any public contracts for vaccines and treatments during such global health emergencies.

The agreement is known as the pandemic treaty which has been drawn by WHO members and will now go through a lengthy negotiating process before being finalised.