Abu Dhabi: Low-budget air carrier based in Abu Dhabi, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced new flight service. The air carrier will operate direct flight from Abu Dhabi to Amman, Jordan. The airline will operate 3 flights a week on the route. The service will begin from 12 March.

Customers can book flights through the airline’s website, call centre, or travel agencies.