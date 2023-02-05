Oppo launches Reno 8T 5G in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Oppo launched new 5G smartphone named’ Oppo Reno 8T 5G’ in India. The Oppo Reno 8T 5G is priced at Rs. 29,999 in India. It will be available to purchase on Flipkart, Oppo Store, and other popular retail outlets starting February 10. This handset will come in Midnight Black and Sunrise Gold colours.

This smartphone features a 6.7-inch micro-curved AMOLED screen with a full-HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and Dragontrail-Star2 protection. It is powered by Snapdragon 695 5G SoC and runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13 with a Smart Always-On Display feature. There is 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). It also includes RAM Expansion technology for providing up to 8GB of additional virtual RAM.

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G features a triple rear camera unit and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The handset comes with camera features like Selfie HDR, Bokeh Flare Portrait, and Dual-View Video. It packs a 4,800mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging..