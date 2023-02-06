Happy Birthday Nora Fatehi: Here are some lesser known facts about Bollywood’s ‘dance queen’

Mumbai: Bollywood’s dance queen Nora Fatehi is celebrating her 31st birthday on February 6. The diva has been ruling hearts ever since her superhit song ‘Dilbar’ hit the charts. She even performed at the FIFA 2022 World Cup’s closing ceremony held in Doha Qatar.

Here are some lesser-known facts about Nora Fatehi:

Nora Fatehi comes from a Moroccan family. Nora Fatehi was born in Toronto, Canada to Moroccan parents. She was born and brought up in Canada.

Her first job was as a ‘Sales Associate’

She made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with the film ‘Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans’, directed by Kamal Sadanah.

Apart from Bollywood, she has been part of several regional language films including Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil.

Nora Fatehi entered the ninth season of reality show Bigg Boss as a participant in 2015.

Nora has produced a song for Rayvanny, a famous Tanzanian musician and also performed in the video of the song ‘Pepeta’.

Nora Fatehi was questioned for hours by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in October 2021 in connection with the Rs 200-crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

She can speak in English, French, Hindi, and Arabic.

She had launched her own fashion line named ‘Nora Fatehi by Vesimi’.