Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declares seven-day period of national mourning after deadly earthquake

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has established a seven-day period of national mourning following the tragic earthquakes that erupted on Monday and have so far resulted in more than 2,800 fatalities, including at least 1,762 in Turkiye.

‘Due to the earthquakes that took place in our country on February 6, 2023, a national mourning period was declared for seven days. Our flag will be hoisted at half-mast until sunset on Sunday, February 12, 2023, in all our country and foreign representations,’ an english translation of his Twitter post read.

The earthquakes are Turkey’s greatest natural disaster since a huge quake in 1999 that left part of Istanbul, the nation’s metropolis, severely damaged and resulted in the deaths of thousands of people. Over 10 search and rescue teams from the EU have been activated since the earthquake.

Other countries have also offered assistance including India, US, UK, Israel and Russia. In addition, there have been calls for the international community to loosen some of the political restrictions on aid entering northwestern Syria.