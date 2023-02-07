UK PM Sunak anticipated to initiate a reshuffle

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is anticipated to announce a minor reorganisation on Tuesday, splitting up two departments to better support his campaign promises to boost the economy and improve the fortunes of his party ahead of an anticipated election in 2019.

Late on Monday, sources confirmed stories from the Sun and the Times newspapers that the departments of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport were going to be split up (DCMS).

Some members of his party were surprised by the timing, but others speculated that he might be taking advantage of the opportunity to make his mark on his government after sacking the party chairman over tax matters and while an investigation into allegations of bullying against his deputy prime minister, Dominic Raab, is still ongoing.

Raab disputes the charges.

According to one source, Sunak intended to combine the business division of BEIS with the trade department and to combine the science and digital divisions of DCMS and BEIS to form a new science and digital unit.