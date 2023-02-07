US based planemaker Boeing confirms 2,000 job cuts in finance and human resources departments

According to media reports, the American aircraft manufacturer Boeing acknowledged on Monday, February 6, that it will eliminate around 2,000 white-collar jobs from its finance and human resources divisions through a combination of attrition and layoffs. This follows a report in the Seattle Times that initially discussed the potential ‘reductions this year,’ which would mostly affect the two departments.

In light of these layoffs, the Arlington, Virginia-based corporation stated that it will continue to simplify the corporate structure.

This announcement was made a month after the plane manufacturer revealed that it would hire 10,000 new employees this year, down from 15,000 in 2017. Boeing had, however, announced at the time that it would eliminate some support positions.

Boeing has also confirmed that it will be outsourcing at least one-third of those jobs to Tata Consulting Services (TCS) in Bengaluru, India, as per media reports. Last month, the company also indicated that it would lower ‘staffing within some support functions’ which was meant to enable it to better align resources to support current products and technology development.