Fire-Boltt launches Dagger smartwatch in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: India based consumer tech company, Fire-Boltt launched its Dagger smartwatch in the markets. It is priced at Rs. 3,499 and is available for sale via the official Fire-Boltt website and also via Amazon India in 3 colours — Black, Green, and Grey.

The Fire-Boltt Dagger smartwatch features a 1.43-inch (326×326 pixels) AMOLED display supporting always-on display, 60Hz refresh rate, and 600 Nits peak brightness. It sports a round dial. This smartwatch comes with a Bluetooth calling feature enabling users to make and receive phone calls directly from the watch. Users can also save important contacts, access recent logs, and use speakerphone. It also supports AI voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri.

The device comes with health tracking features such as SpO2 monitoring, dynamic heart rate tracking, female health tracker, hydration reminder, and sleep monitoring, among others. It also offers several sports modes. It is backed by a 400mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 30 days of standby mode. Other features include music control, remote camera control, alarm, timer, stopwatch, weather forecast, support for multiple watch faces, and a rotating crown button.