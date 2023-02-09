Alphabet Inc’s Google to step in with its own chatbot named ‘Bard’ after its rival ‘ChatGPT’

After its rival Microsoft-backed OpenAI and its AI chatbot, ChatGPT, gained considerable attention since its launch back in November, Alphabet Inc.’s Google decided to intervene with its own chatbot named ‘Bard.’ Bard is currently still in the testing stage, but the tech behemoth has already announced that public testing will shortly begin.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also mentioned how the AI-based features will be integrated into Google search in a blog post by Alphabet that made the announcement.

Based on Google’s Language Model for Dialogue Application or LaMDA, it is soon going to be the tech giant’s AI chatbot. Pichai, in the blog post, has described Bard as an ‘experimental conversational AI service,’ which will be opened ‘to trusted testers ahead of making it more widely available to the public in the coming weeks.’

It added, ‘Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world’s knowledge with the power, intelligence and creativity of our large language models. It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses.’ However, you might not be able to sign up for it just yet as it is not publicly available.