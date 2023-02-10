Study finds Australia and New Zealand to be among the best places to survive nuclear apocalypse

A nuclear war is a terrifying possibility. A global nuclear war’s aftermath does not depict a happy future for humanity. The survivors do not want to see a nuclear winter or the total collapse of human society. Despite the fact that the nuclear holocaust will affect the entire world, academics today believe that residents of select particular regions have a better chance of surviving.

Australia, New Zealand, Iceland, as well as two Pacific island nations, are these ‘pockets of optimism’ (Solomon islands, Vanuatu).

The study was released in the Risk Analysis journal. It says that these countries would be able to produce enough food for their populations and will even be vital in restoring the human civilisation once more.

For this study, the authors compared 38 island countries on 13 factors which they said would predict which ones stood the best chance of surviving in a post-apocalyptical world.

Australia and New Zealand fared best in the analysis, partly because, they are far removed from places that would spark nuclear war.