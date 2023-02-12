After kidney transplant, Lalu Yadav returns to India

Lalu Yadav, a former chief minister of Bihar, arrived in the capital on Saturday night after having kidney surgery in Singapore in December of the previous year.

The president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was ill and receiving treatment in Singapore.

His daughter Misa Bharti, a Rajya Sabha MP, welcomed him when he arrived in Delhi on Saturday night. He will spend a few days in Delhi living with Misa, according to party sources.

Rohini Acharya, Lalu Yadav’s daughter, had earlier used Twitter to provide an update on her father’s condition and the time of his arrival. She also urged Lalu Yadav’s admirers and supporters to look after him once he arrived in India.

‘I am fulfilling my duty as a daughter. Papa has recovered and I am sending him amidst you. Please take care of Papa,’ she said.

A kidney transplant was suggested for Lalu Yadav, 74, who had acute kidney complications. Rohini offered to donate.

December 5 of last year saw the completion of the transplant. The former chief minister of Bihar is currently out on medical bail while serving time in prison for the fodder scam.