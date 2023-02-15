Dubai based airline announces new flight service

Dubai: Low-budget air carrier based in Dubai, Flydubai, announced new flight service. The airline will operate a daily service to Mogadishu Aden Adde International Airport (MGQ) in Somalia. The flight service will begin from March 9, 2023.

The carrier will double the frequency of flights from June 1, 2023. The airline will deploy its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for the service. Flydubai is the first carrier to connect Somalia directly with Dubai and the United Arab Emirates.

Flights will operate daily between Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) and Mogadishu Aden Adde International Airport (MGQ). Return Business Class fares from DXB to MGQ start from AED 12,000 and Economy Class Lite fares start from AED 3,000. Return Business Class fares from MGQ to DXB start from USD 3,500 and Economy Class Lite fares start from USD 800.

With the start of flights to Mogadishu, flydubai expands its network in Africa to 11 destinations. This includes Addis Ababa, Alexandria, Asmara, Dar es Salaam, Djibouti, Entebbe, Hargeisa, Khartoum, Juba and Zanzibar.