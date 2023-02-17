Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to surpass Oommen Chandy in terms of tenure.

When Pinarayi Vijayan surpasses Oommen Chandy (2459 days) today, he would climb one position to take over fourth place on the list of the longest-serving Chief Ministers of Kerala.

On November 14, he passed C Achutha Menon (2364 days) to become the Chief Minister with the longest continuous term.

If Achutha Menon held the position for a single term of the LDF government, Pinarayi Vijayan did so during two consecutive terms.

Moreover, only Pinarayi Vijayan was given the authority to head two successive cabinets. He also holds the record for the longest tenure of caretaker chief minister (17 days, from May 3 to May 20, 2021).

There have been 12 chief ministers of Kerala thus far, and 23 different governments have been in power. The first three people on the list of longest-serving officials are E K Nayanar, K Karunakaran, and C Achutha Menon.