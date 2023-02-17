Marina Yankina, an ally of Vladimir Putin, dies after falling from a 16 storey building

The Independent reports that Marina Yankina, a senior Russian defence official who oversaw the financial support division of the Russian Ministry of Defense, died after falling 16 stories in St. Petersburg.

As per the news source, which cited sources in local media, Marina Yankina’s body was found on the pavement of a housing complex in St. Petersburg’s Kalininsky neighbourhood before 8 a.m. on Wednesday. The 58-year-old was a major contributor to increasing money for Putin’s campaign in Ukraine.

She served as the head of finances for the Western Military District, one of Russia’s five geographic battalions, whose commander Mr. Putin has frequently changed since invading Ukraine in February.

Although some of her belongings were found in the 16-story structure, it is believed that her husband actually lived there instead, reported Metro News.

The Western Military District, according to The Independent, acknowledged that one of its employees had died but did not say further, referring local media to the authorities in charge of the investigation.

The most recent Russian to die in a fall during the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is Marina Yankina. Her passing occurs just a few days after Major General Vladimir Makarov, a Russian general recently dismissed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, was found dead in what appeared to be a suicide.