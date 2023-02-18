Indian Railways introduces ‘Shri Ram-Janaki Yatra’: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways introduced a special tour package named ‘Shri Ram-Janaki Yatra: Ayodhya to Janakpur’. The 7-day tour will be conducted using a Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train.

The tour will cover 2 pilgrimage centres- Ayodhya in India and Janakpur in Nepal. The tour package will also include visits to Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Kashi and Prayagraj.

The cost of the tour package is Rs 39,775 per person. The cost include the train journey, night stay in air-conditioned hotels and all meals (vegetarian).