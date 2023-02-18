Women’s Premier League 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore announce Smriti Mandhana as captain

Bangalore: Royal Challengers Bangalore announced the name of its women’s squad. Smriti Mandhana will lead the team in the inaugural season of Women’s Premier League. The announcement was made on the franchise’s social media handles by men’s current skipper Faf du Plessis and former captain Virat Kohli.

Earlier the team named ace tennis player Sania Mirza as the mentor of the franchise in the upcoming season of the Women’s Premier League. The team also appointed Australian Ben Sawyer as head coach of the team. Malolan Rangarajan, the former Tamil Nadu offspinner has been named assistant coach of the team. The former India batter, VR Vanitha is named as the fielding coach. RX Murali is appointed as a power-hitting coach.

The team will open its WPL campaign on March 5, the second day of the tournament, against Delhi Capitals at Brabourne Stadium.

RCB Full Squad: Smriti Mandhana (3.4 crore), Sophie Devine (50 lakh), Ellyse Perry (1.7 crore), Renuka Singh Thakur (1.5 crore), Richa Ghosh (1.9 crore), Erin Burns (30 lakh), Disha Kasat (10 lakh), Indrani Roy (10 lakh), Shreyanka Patil (10 lakh), Kanika Ahuja (35 lakh), Asha Shobana (10 lakh), Heather Knight (40 lakh), Dane van Niekerk (30 lakh), Preeti Bose (30 lakh), Poonam Khemnar (10 lakh), Komal Zanzad (25 lakh), Megan Schutt (40 Lakh), Sahana Pawar (10 lakh)

Overseas Players: Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Erin Burn, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Megan Schutt