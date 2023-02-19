Chilean wildfires are a ‘great concern,’ minister says

According to Carolina Toha of Chile’s Interior Ministry, new and reactivated wildfires in the country’s south-central region are causing serious concern in populated areas because some of them have destroyed buildings and injured at least three people critically.

Toha reported that a church and a school in the Biobio and Araucania area had completely burned due to fires.

On Friday, she added, fires began to rekindle as winds moved through the area. The minister stated that there are currently 256 active fires across the nation and 151 controlled fires, and that the main worry is that some of the active fires may spread to ‘highly populated areas.’