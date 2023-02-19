Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price remained unchanged in the Kerala market today. Yesterday, the price of yellow metal edged marginally higher by Rs 320 per 8 gram. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 41,760 per 8 gram today.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels 539 trains today: Full list

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled at Rs 56,780 per 10 gram. Gold futures ended lower on third week in a row on MCX. In international market, spot gold price closed at $1,841 per ounce levels, logging $24 per ounce dip in the week gone by.