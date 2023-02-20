Jamaat-e-Islami refuses any discussion with RSS

Top Jamaat-e-Islami Hind officials denied rumours that they had meetings with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He clarifies after the CPM singles out the Hindutva group for the purported negotiations with the Islamist group.

As recently claimed, there were no discussions with the RSS, says Jamaat-e-Islami Assistant Amir P Mujeeb Rahman on Monday.

‘After being invited by the Sangh, the Muslim organisations in the nation participated in a debate with the RSS. We were a part of the group as well. No decisions were made during the discussion, which resulted in a unanimous vote to participate. Both parties expressed their worries,’ he continued.

The deputy leader, known as the Deputy Amir, added that Jamaat-e-Islami favours dialogue with everyone unless it is done for selfish reasons.

Rahman also brought up the CPM’s previous discussions with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Himdutva organisation.

In 2017, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had also participated in a conversation of this nature. Rahman claimed that CPM was attempting to spread islamophobia.

Former Home Minister and CPM State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan passed away recently.

The CM recently said that Jamaat-e-Islami does not have the authority to defend minority rights and that its efforts to reform the RSS are akin to persuading a leopard to lose its spots. He added that by seeking to undermine him, ‘the group was showing its true colours.’