ISSF World Cup: India’s Tilottama Sen win bronze medal in women’s 10m Air Rifle

Cairo: In shooting, India’s Tilottama Sen has won bronze medal in the women’s 10m Air Rifle at ISSF World Cup at Cairo in Egypt. The 14-year-old Tilottama Sen ended the top eight ranking round with a score of 262.0.

This is was the second bronze medal for India at the event. India had won three gold medals in the event. Earlier, Rudrankksh Patil won the gold in 10m Air Rifle men’s event. Rudrankksh Patil and Narmada Raju won gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event. Rhythm Sangwan and Varun Tomar won gold medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event. Varun Tomar also won bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol event. India is placed top of the medal tally.