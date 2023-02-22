National Stock Exchange extends trading hours

Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has extended the market trading hours. NSE has extended the trading hours for interest rate derivatives to 5 pm. The new timing will come into effect from Thursday, February 23.

At present, the trading window is of six hours and 30 minutes which starts at 9 am in morning and ends at 3:30 pm. The move aims at converge the trading window of interest rate derivatives with underlying market timings. There will be no change in trading hours for other interest rate derivative contracts.