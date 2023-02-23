Indian Railways announces special trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to operate special trains on several routes. The decision was taken considering the upcoming festival season. Indian Railways has decided to run special trains in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and West Bengal.

Full list of special trains:

Train Number- 03043 Howrah-Raxaul Holi Special will leave Howrah at 11:00 pm on March 4, 2023, to reach Raxaul at 2:15 pm the next day.

Train Number- 3044 Raxaul – Howrah Holi Special will leave Raxaul at 3:45 pm on March 5, 2023, to reach Howrah at 07:20 am on the next day.

This special train will stop Bandel, Barddhaman, Durgapur, Asansol, Chittaranjan, Madhupur, and Jasidih stations en route in both directions.

From March 9, 2023, to March 23, 2023, train number 03255 Patna-Anand Vihar Superfast Holi Special will depart from Patna at 10:00 pm every Thursday and Sunday. It will arrive in Anand Vihar at 3:00 pm the following day.

From March 10, 2023, to March 24, 2023, train number 03256 Anand Vihar-Patna Superfast Holi Special will depart from Anand Vihar at 11:30 pm on Fridays and Mondays. It will arrive in Patna at 5:20 pm the following day.

From March 10, 2023, to March 24, 2023, train number 05271 Muzaffarpur-Yesvantpur Holi Special will depart from Muzaffarpur at 3:30 pm every Friday. It will arrive at Yesvantpur at 4.30 pm on Sunday.

On March 9 and 16, 2023, train number 05279 Barauni Pune Holi Special will depart from Barauni at 12.10 pm. It will arrive in Pune at 10.30 p.m the next day.

On March 11 and 18, 2023, train number 05280 Pune Barauni Holi Special will depart from Pune at 5.00 pm. It will arrive in Pune at 1.00 pm the next day.

From March 13 to March 27, 2023, train number 05272 Yesvantpur-Muzaffarpur Weekly Holi Special will depart at 7:30 am every Monday from Yesvantpur. It will arrive in Muzaffarpur in the afternoon on Wednesday.