Elections in Bengal, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu’s hotly contested Erode

Today, by-elections are being held in West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu with strict security. The death of the incumbent MLAs forced the need for by-elections in the Erode (East) Assembly constituency (Tamil Nadu) and the Sagardighi assembly constituency (West Bengal), whereas the by-election in the Ramgarh assembly constituency (Jharkhand) is being held due to the disqualification of the incumbent Congress legislator.

Top DMK figures like Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and K. Palaniswami of the AIADMK actively campaigned for their respective candidates in the Tamil Nadu Erode (East) Assembly constituency. The father of E Thirumahan Everaa, who formerly represented the constituency, EVKS Elangovan, a former Union Minister, has been nominated by the DMK-Congress coalition.

The spouse of Mamta Devi, a Congresswoman who was disqualified after being found guilty of a crime, is running for office in Jharkhand’s byelection. Sunita Choudhary, the president of the All Jharkhand Students Union, has been proposed. 18 candidates, including 14 Independents, are running in the by-election in addition to the two leaders.

Candidates for the Trinamool Congress, the BJP, and the Congress-Left coalition are the main rivals in West Bengal’s Sagardighi assembly district. Debashish Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress and Dilip Saha of the BJP are the parties’ respective candidates. Bayron Biswas is the Congressman that has the support of the Left.

On March 2, the by-election results will be released.