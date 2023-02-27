Legendary British novelist Agatha Christie to get a big screen adaptation of her bestseller ‘The Sittaford Mystery’

The Sittaford Mystery, a best-seller by renowned British author and reigning queen of the mystery genre Agatha Christie, will soon be adapted for the big screen. Director Vishal Bhardwaj will adapt the book for the OTT platform SonyLIV, giving it his own unique flavour.

The Sony LIV original, Charlie Chopra & The Secret Of Solang Valley, is directed by Priti Shahani’s Tusk Tale Films in collaboration with Agatha Christie Ltd and Vishal Bhardwaj’s own banner, Vishal Bhardwaj Productions.

The show will follow Charlie Chopra’s adventure as she attempts to solve a complex mystery amid the Himachal Pradesh mountains covered in snow. Besides donning the hats of director and co-producer, Vishal Bhardwaj also serves as the show’s co-screenwriter, alongside Anjum Rajabali and Jyotsna Hariharan.

The series will feature actors including Wamiqa Gabbi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Naseeruddin Shah, Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, Gulshan Grover, Lara Dutta, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Paoli Dam amongst others.