Covid Likely Caused by China Lab Leak, says ‘Classified’ Study: FBI Chief

The COVID-19 pandemic, as per FBI’s assessment, was most likely generated by a leak from a laboratory in Wuhan, China, says FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday.

Wray said to Fox News, ‘the FBI has judged for quite some time that the origins of the epidemic are most likely a probable lab incident in Wuhan.’

His remarks come in response to a Wall Street Journal report published on Sunday stating that the U.S. Energy Department has low confidence that the pandemic was caused by an unintentional lab leak in China.

The Journal says, two agencies are unsure, while four other agencies and a national intelligence body continue to believe that the pandemic was most likely caused by a natural transmission.

John Kirby, a spokesperson for the White House on national security, stated on Monday that the U.S. administration has not come to a firm decision and consensus over the causes of the epidemic.

Several of the specifics of the agency’s evaluation, were secret and he was unable to divulge them, said Wray.