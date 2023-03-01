The United Kingdom’s Royal Mail issued the final set of stamps featuring the late Queen Elizabeth II’s silhouette

The final batch of stamps with a silhouette of the late Queen Elizabeth II were released by the Royal Mail of the United Kingdom. On Tuesday, they were made public to mark the 100th anniversary of the Flying Scotsman steam locomotive (February 28).

This occurs as upcoming commemorative stamps bearing a silhouette of King Charles III, whose coronation is on May 6, prepare to be released, signalling the end of an era.

The iconic train is depicted travelling through several areas in the UK, including North Yorkshire and Victoria Station in London, on the 12 stamp set that was just recently produced under the title Centenary of the Flying Scotsman. Built in 1923, the steam locomotive travelled between London and Edinburgh.

Notably, such special sets of stamps are planned years before their release including this one where the Royal Mail stuck to the publication plans made before the late monarch’s death, last September, reported BBC.

This will be the last set of stamps to show the Queen’s silhouette, said the Royal Mail.