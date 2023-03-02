A former air force officer and his wife commit suicide at their South Delhi home

At their residence in South Delhi, a former Indian Air Force (IAF) officer and his wife committed suicide, informed the police.

Both Ajay Pal, 37, and Monika, 32, allegedly consumed poison at various periods before passing away.

Monika Pal reportedly found her spouse on Wednesday, unconscious and foaming at the mouth. He was pronounced dead at the hospital when she arrived there.

Monika Pal allegedly drank poison in the afternoon after returning home. She was already dead when the officers forced open the door.

According to reports, Ajay Pal recently left the Air Force.

A year ago, the couple got married.

The causes of the suicides are being looked at by the police.