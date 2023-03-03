Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new direct flight service

Abu Dhabi: Low-cost carrier based in Abu Dhabi, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced the launch of new direct flights from Abu Dhabi to Baku in Azerbaijan. The airline will operate 3 flights a week connecting Abu Dhabi International Airport with Heydar Aliyev International Airport. The flight service will start from September 13. The flights will operate on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Earlier the airline announced direct flight connecting Abu Dhabi with Amman, Jordan. The airline will operate 3 flights a week on the route. The service will begin from 12 March.

Customers can book flights through the airline’s website, call centre, or travel agencies.