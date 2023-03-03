Deepika Padukone reveals to be to be one of the presenters for Oscars 2023!

New Delhi: Actress Deepika Padukone, announced the exciting news on Thursday, that she is among the celebrities presenting at the 95th Oscars.

The actress shared a post on her Instagram with the names of all the presenters. The list also includes Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Troy Kotsur, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana Donnie Yen, Jonathan Majors and Questlove. Sharing the post, the actress simply wrote, ‘#oscars#oscars95’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12 (March 13 in India) at Los Angeles’ Dolly Theatre. Earlier this year, Deepika Padukone unveiled a FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar. Also, last year she was one of the jury members at Cannes.

Meanwhile, this year the Oscars is going to be extra special for India as one song and two documentaries have been nominated in different categories. Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s RRR has also been nominated at this year’s Oscars in the Best Original Song category. The song’s music has been composed by MM Keeravaani, while its lyrics are written by Chandrabose. All That Breathes will compete for Best Documentary Feature Film, while The Elephant Whisperers is among the nominees for Best Documentary Short Film.

Not just this, theRRR song Naatu Naatu will be performed live on stage at the 95th Academy Awards. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, in their Oscar debut, will be performing the track on stage, the Academy announced on Tuesday night. Coming back to Deepika Padukone, the actress is basking in the success of her recently released movie Pathaan. Next, she will be seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.