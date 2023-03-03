Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee gained against the US dollar in the forex market on Friday. Fresh foreign fund inflows and a positive trend in domestic equities supported the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 82.28 against the US dollar. During trading, it then gained ground and rose to 82.24, registering a rise of 36 paise over its previous close. On Thursday, the Indian rupee closed at 82.60 against the US currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.13% to 104.88.Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 12,770.81 crore.