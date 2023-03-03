Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi has been charged with rape

Achraf Hakimi, a defender for Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco, has been accused with rape, French prosecutors informed AFP on Friday. Prosecutors questioned Hakimi, regarding allegations made by a 24-year-old woman on Thursday, and then charged him. The Madrid-born player, who played a significant role in Morocco’s unexpected run to the World Cup semifinals in Qatar last year, was spotted at PSG practise on Friday morning. When AFP contacted the club, they had nothing to say.

During the time that his wife and kids were away on vacation, Hakimi is said to have paid for his accuser to see him at home.

Hakimi attended the FIFA Best awards presentation on Monday in Paris, where he was recognised as a member of the FIFPro Men’s World Team of the Year.

In Qatar, he was a cornerstone of the Morocco team that became the first nation from the Arab world to reach the last four of a World Cup.

Under French law, being charged does not necessarily mean the case will go to trial.