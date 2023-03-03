Rivals say ‘Mar jaa Modi’ while country says ‘Mat jaa Modi’: PM Modi slams his political rivals

New Delhi: Addressing BJP workers gathered at the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) headquarters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed his political rivals and said that some people are aspiring to dig ‘Modi’s grave’ saying ‘Mar jaa Modi’ while the country is chanting ‘Mat jaa Modi’ (Don’t go Modi).

The Prime Minister received a warm welcome at BJP headquarters in the national capital after the results of assembly polls of three northeastern states were declared on Thursday. PM urged the workers gathered at the occasion to turn on the flashlight of their phones in honour of the people of the northeast.

Launching a scathing attack on the opposition, the PM said, ‘At such a time, some people are aspiring to dig Modi’s grave. But wherever there is a chance, the lotus keeps on blooming…It keeps on blooming. Some people are engaged in identifying fanatics…They also do dishonesty with fanaticism. These fanatics say – ‘Mar jaa Modi…mar jaa Modi…Desh keh raha hai mat jaa Modi’. PM Modi said that the election results depict people’s faith in democracy, adding that the Northeast is neither far from Delhi nor from the heart.

Addressing party workers at BJP headquarters, PM Modi said, ‘The Northeast is neither far from Delhi nor from our hearts. The election results depict people’s faith in democracy. I humbly thank the people of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya. These people have blessed the BJP and its allies. Besides, I congratulate the BJP workers of these three states. It is not easy to work in the northeast, and therefore a special thank is due to them’.

Today’s results, the PM said are the outcome of the hard work of all BJP workers. Today’s election and these election results have many messages for the country and for the world, he said. In reference to earlier times, PM Modi said, ‘There was not much discussion in Delhi and other parts of the country when the results were out from the northeast region. The discussion was about the violence during the elections’. The PM said winning the heart of the people of the northeast is a big win for him. He said the time has come for the northeast region’s peace, prosperity and development.

‘By frequently visiting the northeast, I won their heart. And it is a big win for me. I was satisfied that the people of the northeast are no longer ignored. It is a time to create new history. When I visited the northeast recently, someone congratulated me on the half-century. When I inquired about it, I was told that I had visited the northeast 50 times’, he said.

The PM said BJP gave a new model of politics in India. For BJP, the country and the countrymen come first. Attacking the Congress party, PM Modi said, ‘Today’s results have exposed Congress’s thinking about the northeast. Congress claimed that these are small states and insignificant. It is an insult to the mandate and the people of the northeast states’. With the declaration of results for the Tripura Assembly polls on Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returned to power in the state by winning an absolute majority.