Tennessee governor Bill Lee signs the first-of-its-kind bill that bans some drag performances in the state

The first-of-its-kind statute that outlaws some drag performances in Tennessee was signed by Governor Bill Lee. The regulation, which takes effect the next month, prohibits drag shows in public spaces or anywhere that kids can see them. Topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, male or female impersonators, or similar entertainers are covered by the law.

According to the statute, first-time offenders will be charged with a misdemeanour, while repeat offenders will be charged with felonies and face up to six years in jail. While the rule has its detractors, many who support it argue that it is essential to protect kids from exposure to improper entertainment.

Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson, one of the sponsors of the bill, celebrated the legislation.

‘The bill gives confidence to parents that they can take their kids to a public or private show and will not be blindsided by a sexualized performance,’ he tweeted.

Reports suggest that several more states are contemplating introducing a similar law the prohibits drag performances.