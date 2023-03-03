When & where to watch WPL 2023 for free on mobile & laptop

Women’s Premier League 2023 will start on March 4 with a ceremony. At 5:30 PM, the ceremony will get underway. At the occasion, major Indian stars including AP Dhillon, Kiara Advani, and Kriti Sanon are anticipated to perform. The opening ceremony will take place at DY Patil Stadium.

Fans of women’s cricket should be aware that Jio Cinema will be offering a free live feed of the WPL opening ceremony in 2023. To view the free live stream of the WPL opening ceremony, people can download the Jio Cinema app to their laptops and mobile devices. The WPL opening ceremony will also be live streamed on the Sports 18 network.

Last month, Five WPL teams, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and UP Warriorz, shelled out big in the inaugural edition of the WPL auction to bring in some of the top players on the national and international circuits.

The WPL 2023 season will be broadcasted on the Sports 18 Network and will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema App.