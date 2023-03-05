Brahmapuram waste plant fire: PCB mulls to slap Rs 1.8 Cr fine on Kochi corporation

Kochi: In the wake of the massive fire which erupted at the waste management plant in Brahmapuram, the Pollution Control Board (PCB) is planning to slap a fine of Rs 1.8 crore on the Kochi Municipal Corporation. The decision was taken in consideration of the adverse environmental impact caused due to the garbage fire.

‘A chief engineer has been assigned for the legal proceedings. The time to complete the bio-mining procedures is over. Lapses in following procedures worsened the situation further. The environmental impact shall be studied well in the coming days and the corporation will be slapped with a fine again’, said PCB chairman AB Pradeep Kumar.

As of now, the Kochi corporation has been directed to submit an explanation within 15 days. The corporation has not been able to follow the time schedule as per the solid waste management rules. If the pollution continues, then the people would be forced to stay indoors. ‘An air purifier will be set up in association with IIT Madras in order to improve the quality of air in the area’, said Kumar.

Even in January 2021, the PCB had imposed a fine of Rs 14.92 crore on the Kochi Corporation. However, the corporation was able to secure a stay from the high court in this regard. Meanwhile, Ernakulam district collector Dr Renu Raj on Saturday urged the people living in the proximity of Brahmapuram fire not to step out during the daytime on Sunday unless it is necessary.