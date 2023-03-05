Indian Railways to operate train connecting these cities: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has launched a direct train connecting Jaipur in Rajasthan and Ahmedabad in Gujarat. Till now there was no direct train from Jaipur to Ahmedabad. The new train, number 12981, will originate from Jaipur and reach Asarva station in Ahmedabad next day.

The fare of this train starts from Rs 1,005 for the third AC coach followed by Rs 1,415 and Rs 2,375 for the second and first AC coaches respectively. The train will stop at 16 stations, which include- Phulera, Kishangarh, Ajmer, Nasirabad, Bhilwara, Chanderiya, Mavli Junction, Rana Pratapnagar, Udaipur City, Jawar, Dungarpur, Shamlaji Road, Himmatnagar, Nandol Dahegam, and Sardar Gram stations.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

The new route cuts travel time between Jaipur and Ahmedabad from 10 hours to just 5. Till now Jaipur was connected with Ahmedabad through indirect trains like the Rajdhani Express running between New Delhi to Ahmedabad, Aravali Express that connects Ganganagar to Ahmedabad and Daulatpur Chowk Sabarmati Express connecting New Delhi to Ahmedabad. Ashram Express travelling between New Delhi and Ahmedabad and Yoga Express running between Rishikesh to Ahmedabad also pass through Jaipur.