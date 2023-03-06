Study: Generations impacted by radiation from stray dogs that live close to the Chernobyl exclusion zone

A pack of stray dogs that dwell near to the Chernobyl exclusion zone are providing scientists with information about how radiation exposure affects future generations.

According to a study published in Science Advances, the radiation exposure at Chernobyl, which persists decades after the nuclear accident there, may have significantly altered the genetic makeup of canine populations.

The study found that the genetic make-up of canine populations exposed to varying radiation levels varied from one another.

According to Tim Mousseau, a professor of biological sciences at the University of South Carolina, who spoke to ABC news, the dogs that are still present in the exclusion zone are probably descended from pets that were abandoned after residents of the area surrounding the Chernobyl nuclear power plant hastily left the area while also leaving behind all of their belongings.

While the region’s wildlife populations were greatly reduced by the radioactive pollution, some animals managed to live and procreate.