Opposition parties in Turkey selects Kemal Kilicdaroglu as their candidate for the upcoming presidential election

Kemal Kilicdaroglu was chosen as the opposition’s candidate for the upcoming presidential election in May against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday by Turkey’s broken and split opposition parties.

The Republican People’s Party (CHP), the principal secular opposition party, is led by Kilicdaroglu. According to polls, the nation will experience a close election amid polarisation in the wake of Erdogan’s 20 years of autocratic control.

Erdogan is expected to be more vulnerable in this election than in the ones before because of the nation’s economic woes and the mistakes made by the administration during the devastating earthquakes.

After being selected as the presidential candidate by the six-party opposition alliance, the former civil servant was applauded by a sizable gathering of supporters.

Kilicdaroglu, who is known as ‘Gandhi Kemal’ or ‘Turkey’s Gandhi’ for his stark resemblance to Indian civil rights leader Mahatma Gandhi, gives a different vision in both style and substance compared to those of fiery Erdogan.