Modi brings up allegations of temple vandalism during joint press meeting with Australia PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the Australian PM has assured of Indian community’s safety after incidents of vandalism of temples.

‘I have seen reports of attacks on temples in Australia. I have conveyed this to PM Albanese and he has assured me that the safety and well-being of the Indian community in Australia is a priority for them,’ PM Modi said.

Last week, a prominent Hindu temple, Shree Laxmi Narayan Temple, in Brisbane was attacked by pro-Khalistan supporters. This was the fourth incident of vandalism against Hindu temples in two months in Australia.

‘Hindustan Murdabad’ was scrawled on the walls of the revered ISCKON temple in Melbourne’s Albert Park on January 23. On January 16, the historic Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs, Victoria, was vandalised in a similar manner.

On January 12, ‘anti-social elements’ wrote anti-Indian graffiti on the Melbourne Swaminarayan temple.