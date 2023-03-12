Amit Shah is expected in Thrissur to assess the BJP’s LS election preparations

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, will be in Thrissur on Sunday to supervise the BJP’s general election preparations in 2024.

At midday, Shah will land at the international airport in Kochi. Around 1:30 pm, he should arrive in a chopper in Thrissur.

About 2:00 p.m., Shah will present flowers to the Sakthan Thampuram memorial.

He will go to the Joys Palace hotel’s BJP parliamentary constituency leadership meeting at 3 o’clock. At the meeting, the leaders will present the annual election schedule.

The BJP stalwart will speak to the people at a meeting scheduled for 4.30 pm at Thekkinkkadu Field after touring the Vadakkumnathan Temple (Maidan).

Speaking at the event would be BJP district president KK Aneesh Kumar, state president K Surendran, general secretary MT Ramesh, actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi, and national BJP spokesperson Prakash Javedkar.

Suresh Gopi, who ran for the Thrissur parliamentary seat in the 2019 elections, might run from this location again the following year. It’s interesting that he gets the chance to speak to the group before a number of other important BJP officials in the state.