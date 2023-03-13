As Navalny wins Oscar, wife of Putin’s critic says ‘my husband was jailed for defending truth’

The movie Navalny, which explores the assassination of imprisoned Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, won the Oscar for best documentary feature on Sunday, reported news agency AFP.

Daniel Roher, a Canadian, is the film’s director.

As he took the trophy, Roher reminded the audience, ‘There’s one person who couldn’t be with us here tonight — Alexei Navalny, the leader of the Russian opposition, who remains in solitary confinement for what he calls Vladimir Putin’s illegitimate campaign of aggression in Ukraine.’

Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of Alexei Navalny, broke down in tears and stated, ‘Just for telling the truth, my husband was sentenced to prison. Since he defended democracy, my husband is currently incarcerated’.

In the documentary, Navalny collaborates with investigative news organisation Bellingcat to identify the 2020 FSB assassination attempt on Navalny. Navalny phones one of the agents while posing as a Russian official and explains the poisoning operation.