UK PM Rishi Sunak is invited to White House by Joe Biden in June

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was invited to the White House by President Joe Biden on Monday.

According to a readout from the White House, the invitation was extended during a meeting between Mr. Biden and Mr. Sunak in San Diego, California, where they were participating in the announcement of a nuclear submarine agreement with Australia.

‘The president and prime minister spoke about the significance of maintaining and strengthening the close economic ties between the US and the UK. In order to continue this conversation, President Biden invited Prime Minister Sunak to Washington in June’ readout stated.

They joined Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in San Diego to announce their plans to share submarine technology as a part of the three-nation AUKUS alliance.

During his discussion with Mr. Sunak, Mr. Biden also disclosed to the media his intention to travel to Ireland and the British province of Northern Ireland, which are getting ready to commemorate the Good Friday Agreement’s 25th anniversary on April 10.